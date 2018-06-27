Swimming
June 27, 2018 7:46 am
Updated: June 27, 2018 7:51 am

Outdoor pools set to open across Winnipeg

There will be no charge for admission to unheated pools.

Break out your bathing suits: pools across Winnipeg are set to open.

Starting Friday, weather permitting, all heated and unheated outdoor pools will open across Winnipeg.

There will be no charge for admission to unheated pools, which include:

  • Freight House
  • Happyland
  • Norwood
  • Provencher
  • Windsor Park

Heated pools across the city include:

  • Fort Garry Lion’s
  • St. Vital
  • Westdale

All 81 Wading Pools across the city will open on a staggered basis starting July 1 and July 2, including:

  • Central Park
  • Dakota Park
  • Machray Park
  • Shaughnessy Park
  • Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
  • Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
  • West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
  • Westdale

For a full list of pools across Winnipeg, download the Fun Guide from the city.

