Outdoor pools set to open across Winnipeg

Break out your bathing suits: pools across Winnipeg are set to open.

Starting Friday, weather permitting, all heated and unheated outdoor pools will open across Winnipeg.

There will be no charge for admission to unheated pools, which include:

Freight House

Happyland

Norwood

Provencher

Windsor Park

Heated pools across the city include:

Fort Garry Lion’s

St. Vital

Westdale

All 81 Wading Pools across the city will open on a staggered basis starting July 1 and July 2, including:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Machray Park

Shaughnessy Park

Sturgeon Heights Community Centre

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

Westdale

For a full list of pools across Winnipeg, download the Fun Guide from the city.