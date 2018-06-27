Outdoor pools set to open across Winnipeg
Break out your bathing suits: pools across Winnipeg are set to open.
Starting Friday, weather permitting, all heated and unheated outdoor pools will open across Winnipeg.
There will be no charge for admission to unheated pools, which include:
- Freight House
- Happyland
- Norwood
- Provencher
- Windsor Park
Heated pools across the city include:
- Fort Garry Lion’s
- St. Vital
- Westdale
All 81 Wading Pools across the city will open on a staggered basis starting July 1 and July 2, including:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Machray Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
- Westdale
For a full list of pools across Winnipeg, download the Fun Guide from the city.
