Woman rescued from Stubbs Falls has died, police say

A 26-year-old woman from St. Catharines has died after being pinned under a rock and submerged underwater at Stubbs Falls.

According to Huntsville OPP, on June 17 at around 5:30 p.m., OPP officers, Muskoka EMS and Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Rescue were called to Stubbs Falls in Huntsville after receiving a report that a hiker was trapped.

When they arrived at the scene, police learned a woman had been further up in the falls, but slipped and had been swept down with the fast running water. Officers found the woman caught under a large rock completely submerged underwater.

Police say emergency crews were able to pull the woman out from under the rock. She was transported to the Orillia Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have since learned that 26-year-old Angel Lacourse of St. Catharines succumbed to her injuries. Lacourse had been camping at Arrowhead Provincial Park for the weekend at the time of the incident.