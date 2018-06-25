Brother charged in homicide at downtown Winnipeg hotel

A Manitoba man has been charged in the death of his brother who was found dead at a downtown hotel.

Police were called to the Marlborough Hotel in the 300 block of Smith Street early Saturday morning and found Ryan Dunsford, 26, from Little Grand Rapids dead.

Police confirmed the brothers were in Winnipeg after being evacuated in May due to wildfires threatening their community.

Police said he was beaten to death. No weapon was used.

His brother, also from Little Grand Rapids, was later arrested.

Roy Dunsford has been charged with manslaughter as well as two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.