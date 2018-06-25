Council set to approve subsidized teen bus pass

London city council is poised to approve a subsidized bus pass for teens Tuesday night.

The community and protective services committee signed off on the plan at its June 18 meeting. If approved by full council, the bus pass for teens aged 13 to 17 would start Sept. 1 and run until June 30, 2020.

The subsidized bus pass will provide teens with $29 in savings every month, reducing the cost of their monthly passes to $52 from the usual $81.

It’s not known exactly how much the two-year pilot program will cost the city because the LTC doesn’t track the number of young people who take the bus every year.

Earlier this year, city council set aside $5 million to cover the cost of the pilot program.

The city currently offers free bus passes for kids 12 and under and a $52 bus pass for low-income adults.