June 24, 2018 7:35 pm

Americans angry about Sarah Sanders’ restaurant experience slam the wrong restaurant

By Staff The Associated Press

SWEDESBORO, N.J. – People have been flooding a Red Hen restaurant with angry calls and negative reviews since White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told to leave – but they’ve got the wrong Red Hen.

Restaurant managing partner Elizabeth Pope tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the New Jersey eatery has received at least 600 phone calls from people mistaking it with another similarly named one in Virginia.

Pope says people have threatened the Swedesboro restaurant and staff, prompting the restaurant to proclaim its lack of affiliation with the Virginia restaurant on Facebook.

When asked if Pope would turn down Sanders, she said the press secretary would be welcomed like anyone else.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
