FSIN supports Indigenous teepee protest outside Saskatchewan legislature
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is showing support for protesters who have set up a teepee again outside of the Saskatchewan legislature.
People put up the teepee Thursday, a few days after the government ordered it taken down and police arrested some of the protesters.
READ MORE: Police shut down Justice for our Stolen Children protest
The Justice for our Stolen Children camp was set up in February after the acquittals of Gerald Stanley in the fatal shooting of Colten Boushie and Raymond Cormier in the death of Manitoba teen Tina Fontaine.
Both victims were Indigenous.
READ MORE: ‘It’s not the end’: Wascana Park protestors stay committed despite eviction notice
Protest supporter Prescott Demas said they want a meeting with the government and FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says he will help make it happen.
Justice Minister Don Morgan says the eviction notice the government gave the protesters earlier this month is still in effect.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.