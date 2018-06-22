Stainless steel palm tree returned to Hamilton home
A A
A 170-pound stainless steel palm tree that was stolen in Hamilton earlier this month, has been returned to its rightful owner.
Hamilton Police say the tree, which was made in the city by Steel City Palms Inc., is back on the front lawn of a Mountain Brow Boulevard home.
READ MORE: Police allege Hamilton abduction suspect may have had other interactions with young girls
The tree costs almost $4,000.
It was among the items recovered during a search warrant of Grimsby home.
READ MORE: Project Daybreak nets drugs and stolen property in Grimsby
A 37-year-old man is facing charges.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.