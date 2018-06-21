Scott Thompson: Is The Donald in charge?

The Donald Trump-created crisis of separating children and parents of asylum-seeking families along the Mexican/United States border has hit a tipping point.

Trump has caved to a wave of rage coming in from all directions, including allies and his own Republican party, to step back on the inhumane behaviour of criminalizing those fleeing for their lives to America.

Over and above the immigration issue, it is another glaring example of the lies that flow over this president’s lips on a regular basis to appeal to his base.

After graphic images/audio was released, Trump blamed the Democrats and Congress for the over 2,000 caged kids separated from, and screaming for, their parents.

What?

He was the president who told officials to enforce the law (“zero tolerance“) to this degree and arrest those in the county illegally, instead of taking the normal immigration route.

Here’s the big one. The president’s Republican party has complete control of Congress, at this point, something similar to a parliamentary majority in Canadian politics.

How can he blame Congress, or the Democrats, for any of this, especially when only he had the control to curb it with another infamous executive order?

The problem is, Trump can’t even count on his own party to support his bizarre behaviour, so he expects the Democrats to.

The sad part is, his herd believes him.

The fact is, this was a crisis created by Trump and will only be stopped by him, and no one else.

The man who popularized the term “fake news” is also its biggest creator.

If you want to get away with lying, create confusion among those who tell the truth.

This was a self-inflicted crisis fabricated by a hero who is now looking to take credit for solving it.

Just another, old-fashioned, flim-flam man.

