Kingston teenager missing in Oshawa

The DRPS is attempting to locate a missing teenager who was last seen near Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday.

Kayla Savannah HARTWICK, age 15, was last seen near Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Simcoe Street at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 18, 2018. She is from the Kingston area and there are concerns for her safety.

She is described as a female, white, 5’8″ tall, with a medium build, light complexion, long straight strawberry-blond hair, blue eyes, wearing a light-grey tank top and blue jeans with rips in the legs. A photo is attached or can be viewed at http://www.drps.ca under Newsroom.

She was last seen walking southbound on Simcoe Street North, Oshawa in the area of the hospital. She may have headed to Toronto.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, please call 1-888-579-1520. The lead investigator is Det. Dellipizzi of Central East Division at ext. 2766.

Anonymous tips can be made to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477) and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.