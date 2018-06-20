Durham police looking for missing Kingston teen

Durham police are looking for a missing Kingston teen who was last seen in Oshawa on Monday.

Kayla Savannah Hartwick, 15, was last seen near Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Simcoe Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, June 18. Durham police say she is from the Kingston area and there are concerns for her safety.

She is described as white, five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a medium build, light complexion, long straight strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-grey tank top and blue jeans with rips in the legs.

Police say she was last seen walking southbound on Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, in the area of the hospital, and she may have headed to Toronto.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact their local police service.

In the Durham region, police ask those with information to call 1-888-579-1520. The lead investigator is Det. Dellipizzi of Central East Division at the extension 2732.

Anonymous tips can be made to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.