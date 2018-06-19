Curling
June 19, 2018 11:51 am
Updated: June 19, 2018 12:11 pm

International curling centre of excellence in Manitoba in the works

By The Canadian Press

A proposed International Curling Centre of Excellence could be coming to Winnipeg.

The province of Manitoba has put out a call for ideas for a proposed International Curling Centre of Excellence to be built in Winnipeg.

The government said it’s looking for potential partners, individuals and corporate sponsors for the centre, as well as recommendations on where it should be located.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said Manitoba has long been known as an epicentre for curling, and the centre will help train and inspire future generations.

Familiar names among the 13-member committee include:

  • Premier Brian Pallister
  • Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox
  • Brier champion – Mark Olson
  • World champion curler – Connie Laliberte
  • Olympic champion curler – Jennifer Jones

To share feedback on the proposed project, visit the Government of Manitoba’s website.

