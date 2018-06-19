Body of missing York University student found: police

A York University student who went missing in early May has been found dead, York Regional Police say.

Zabia Afzal was last seen on May 10 around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Ashbridges Bay in Toronto. Investigators said she had also been seen an hour earlier in the area of Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

Her belongings, including her sweatshirt, cell phone and shoes were found on the rocks at the Bay, Afzal’s cousin Iftikhar Ahmad told Global News at the time.

Friends and family had launched a widespread search effort for the missing woman using the hashtag #FindZabia, organizing search parties and posting over fifteen-thousand posters all around the city.

On June 15, Niagara Regional Police located a body in its marine boundaries.

A post-mortem examination determined the remains to be the 30-year-old Afzal.

Investigators have deemed the death as not suspicious.