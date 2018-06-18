‘We want him home’: Family of Brockville man missing since Jan. 28 still searching

The family of a Brockville man who has been missing for nearly six months is trying to cope with his mysterious disappearance, but are not giving up the search for him.

Josh Hawkins, 29, went missing on Jan. 28 of this year.

According to family members, Josh was hospitalized after some mental health issues on Jan. 27, and then left the Brockville Hospital the next day without notice to staff or his family members.

“I said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’ because that’s what he said to me: ‘I might be going home tomorrow, so I’ll see ya tomorrow,'” said his sister Sarah Hawkins.

Despite some mental health problems, Josh’s family says that a disappearance like this is very out of character.

“We were just all so close,” said another of his sisters, Rebecca Kippen. “This is not like my brother. We want him home.”

Josh comes from a large family with four sisters and has a son of his own. They say his funny personality could light up the room.

“Josh was just a loving, caring, energetic person. He would give the shirt off his back to you,” said Kippen.

Investigators have been looking into the case and following several tips, but have not found anything solid as of yet. His sister says at the end of it all, they are concerned for his health.

“It all boils down to mental health,” Hawkins said. “That’s the issue here.”

Despite the length of his disappearance, the Hawkins family has been actively looking for Josh, and are trying to send him the message that they want him to come back home.

“Josh, I love you, and I want you to come home because I miss you so much and the girls miss you,” said his mother, Kim Snider.

Josh is described as six feet tall, with brown eyes and several tattoos, including a red heart on his right arm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville police.