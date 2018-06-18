Highway 401 duck crossing allegedly causes collision in Kingston

OPP are searching for a driver who allegedly stopped quickly on Highway 401 in Kingston to avoid ducks crossing, allegedly causing another car to collide with a tree.

On Sunday, around 8:50 a.m. Frontenac OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, about three kilometers west of Joyceville Road in the City of Kingston.

Police say a white vehicle, possibly a Kia, was travelling eastbound on the highway when it came to a sudden stop in an attempt to avoid hitting a family of ducks.

According to police, a gold mini-van travelling behind the white car took an evasive turn to avoid hitting the stopped white car, and consequently left the road into the south side ditch, hitting a tree.

The male driver of the gold mini-van and his 10-year-old son were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the white vehicle left the scene prior to their arrival.

The OPP would like to remind drivers that anytime they are attempting to avoid hitting animals or debris on the roadway to consider the safety of other vehicles.

Police are requesting any witnesses that may have observed the collision to contact the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.