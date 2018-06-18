Brescia University College celebrates new, state-of-the-art academic facility

Brescia University College is celebrating a new state-of-the-art facility, set to open next fall.

Students and faculty members gathered at the institution Monday, commemorating the Academic Pavilion.

Mayor Matt Brown announced plans for the project at his annual State of the City in January.

The new building, approximately 30,000 square feet, features three state-of-the-art food and nutritional science laboratories, sensory and research laboratories, two multi-tiered classrooms, informal study spaces and an active learning classroom.

It is designed by architectural firm HDR, and is being built by local construction firm Tonda Construction.

Susan Mumm, principal of Brescia University College, says it’s the first time in a long time Brescia has been able to build a facility centred entirely around students and their education.

“It’s not a residence, it’s not faculty offices, it’s not administrative offices,” Mumm said. “It’s teaching and learning spaces, it’s spaces for discovery.”

“There is new big classrooms, there [are] small innovative teaching spaces that are incredibly flexible and will still be useful for students decades, and decades, and decades from now.”

Mumm says Brescia was cautious of the environment and did not want to tear up soil for the project. The school decided to demolish an old building to accommodate the new structure.

The $14 million infrastructure is scheduled to open in fall 2019, coinciding with the university’s centennial anniversary.