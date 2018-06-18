Early morning fire rips through silo in rural west Ottawa

Ottawa fire services say a fire has collapsed a grain silo after burning inside it at a farm on 1525 Ashton Station Rd.

Working Fire on Ashton Station Rd. Sincerest thxs to Mississippi Mills @ChiefMeunier @OceanWaveFire and Beckwith Fire Departments for your assistance.@OttFire @OttawaFirePIO pic.twitter.com/4h97p72a2S — Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) June 18, 2018

Fire services say that they received multiple 911 calls early Monday morning. Upon arrival, they declared a working fire and called a second alarm to assist. The structure was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

As of 11:34 p.m. the fire was extinguished and the Ottawa Police arson unit was brought in to investigate.