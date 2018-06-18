Early morning fire rips through silo in rural west Ottawa

Ottawa fire services say a fire has collapsed a grain silo after burning inside it at a farm on 1525 Ashton Station Rd.
Fire services say that they received multiple 911 calls early Monday morning. Upon arrival, they declared a working fire and called a second alarm to assist. The structure was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.
As of 11:34 p.m. the fire was extinguished and the Ottawa Police arson unit was brought in to investigate.
