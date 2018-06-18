Sentencing arguments begin for Quebec City’s mosque shooter
Sentencing arguments are expected to begin Monday for the man who murdered six men in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.
While his first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, Bissonnette can also receive consecutive terms, which means he could be sentenced to up to 150 years.
The judge in the case has said he is not ruling out a sentence longer than 25 years.
Bissonnette’s lawyers will argue the Criminal Code provision that allows for consecutive sentences is unconstitutional.
The judge has set aside at least three days to hear the arguments on sentencing as well as the constitutional issue.
