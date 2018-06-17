Boat carrying 692 migrants arrives in Spain after being turned away by Italy

A migrant rescue boat turned away by Italy and Malta arrived at the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday (June 17), ending a gruelling voyage which has made it a symbol of Europe’s failure to agree on immigration.

Spain swooped to help 629 mainly sub-Saharan Africans on board the Aquarius last week after Italy’s new government, asserting its anti-immigrant credentials, refused to let it dock. Spain‘s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who took office two weeks ago, took the opportunity to show a more liberal stance.

In Valencia, officials in white protective suits and masks greeted the migrants as they debarked and police started identifying them and processing their information.

WATCH: Migrants disembark in Spain from charity ship originally turned away in Italy

The deputy director of Valencia’s emergency services said there were more people than anticipated with mild health conditions.

The 629 migrants will all be granted entry for 45 days for humanitarian reasons and will be assisted by designated NGOs once the legal paperwork is completed, Spain‘s immigration and border control police said, adding all will be able to apply for refugee status which will be granted if they fulfil the requirements.