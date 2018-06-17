Fire breaks out at College Street restaurant in Little Italy: Toronto Police

Toronto police say emergency services were called to a two-alarm fire at a shawarma restaurant in Little Italy on the afternoon of Sunday, June 17.

Officers said they received a call at 2:06 p.m. with reports Ghazale Restaurant on College Street was on fire.

A police spokesperson told Global News the fire had spread to the building next door, which had apartments on the second floor.

He said the apartments were evacuated and no one was injured.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said the main part of the fire was knocked down and crews were working on ventilation.

College Street is currently hosting the Taste of Little Italy and Ghazale restaurant is located in an area closed to traffic for the event.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.