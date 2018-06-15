Safety a top priority at outdoor pools scheduled to open Saturday

Despite the wet forecast, several outdoor pools are set to open in Calgary on Saturday.

Seven pools under the Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COSPA) are scheduled to open.

Highwood Outdoor Pool will remain closed for renovations and Prairie Winds is also closed due to a leak.

The City of Calgary has helped in the final stages of construction of the Silver Springs Outdoor Pool, which is also slated to open on Saturday.

The wet weather could dampen those outdoor swimming plans though. Bowview outdoor pool manager Daniel Sander said they’ll be watching for thunder and lightning.

“When we have thunder like that, we clear the pool and wait a half hour from the last site of lightning and thunder,” Sander said. “Then people can get back in.”

Sander said the pool can easily reach capacity on hot days. The facility can hold 265 people, with up to five life guards on duty during times of full capacity.

He stresses the importance of parent supervision and children under 7-years-old are required to be an arms length distance from a responsible adult.

The Bowview pool also offers swimming lessons starting in July.