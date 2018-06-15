World
June 15, 2018

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A look at prayers and festivities around the world in celebration of Eid al-Fitr

For the world’s 1.6-billion Muslims, Ramadan, the holy fasting month ends when the moon rises on the final day. This is marked by the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

On Friday, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid by attending mass prayers, spending time with loved ones and attending celebratory events.

Large crowds gathered at mosques in Egypt, Indonesia, Yemen, and other countries around the world to offer prayers.

Here are a few moments of Eid celebrations from around the world.

A woman prays at a public park during Eid al-Fitr in Manila, Philippines, on June 15, 2018.

Jes Aznar/Getty Images

 

Women attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on June 15, 2018.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

 

People offer prayers outside the National Mosque of Bangladesh in the capital of Dhaka on June 15, 2018.

Munir Uz Zaman/Getty Images

 

People greet each other after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 15, 2018.

Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

 

A family takes a camel ride after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 15, 2018.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

 

A child poses for a photo during Eid al-Fitr at Bardo Square in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 15, 2018.

Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

