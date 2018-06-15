Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world

For the world’s 1.6-billion Muslims, Ramadan, the holy fasting month ends when the moon rises on the final day. This is marked by the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

On Friday, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid by attending mass prayers, spending time with loved ones and attending celebratory events.

Large crowds gathered at mosques in Egypt, Indonesia, Yemen, and other countries around the world to offer prayers.

Here are a few moments of Eid celebrations from around the world.