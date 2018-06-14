Roller-coaster derails in Florida, 2 injured after falling 10 metres
A A
Two people have been injured after falling some 10 metres to the ground after the roller-coaster they were riding derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Videos shared by the Daytona Beach Fire Department showed firefighters rescuing riders who were stuck in the dangling roller-coaster.
Ten riders were extricated from the roller-coaster. The two people who fell from a height were alert and not seriously injured, authorities said.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.