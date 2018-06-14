Roller-coaster derails in Florida, 2 injured after falling 10 metres

Two people have been injured after falling some 10 metres to the ground after the roller-coaster they were riding derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Videos shared by the Daytona Beach Fire Department showed firefighters rescuing riders who were stuck in the dangling roller-coaster.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Ten riders were extricated from the roller-coaster. The two people who fell from a height were alert and not seriously injured, authorities said.

