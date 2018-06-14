World
June 14, 2018
Updated: June 14, 2018 10:26 pm

Roller-coaster derails in Florida, 2 injured after falling 10 metres

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Daytona Beach firefighters rescue riders after rollercoaster derails

Two people have been injured after falling some 10 metres to the ground after the roller-coaster they were riding derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Videos shared by the Daytona Beach Fire Department showed firefighters rescuing riders who were stuck in the dangling roller-coaster.

Ten riders were extricated from the roller-coaster. The two people who fell from a height were alert and not seriously injured, authorities said.

