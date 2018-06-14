Canada
June 14, 2018 2:29 pm

Careless driving charges laid in Hamilton eBike crash

By Reporter  Global News
Charges have been laid against a 69-year-old man after a crash in central Hamilton sent an eBike driver to hospital.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday between an SUV and the eBike at Barton and Stirton streets.

A Burlington man, the driver of the SUV, has been charged with careless driving.

The victim is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

