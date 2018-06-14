Careless driving charges laid in Hamilton eBike crash

Charges have been laid against a 69-year-old man after a crash in central Hamilton sent an eBike driver to hospital.
READ MORE: Hamilton Councillor wants answers on St. Joe’s escapees
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday between an SUV and the eBike at Barton and Stirton streets.
A Burlington man, the driver of the SUV, has been charged with careless driving.
READ MORE: Fatal crash in Hamilton under investigation
The victim is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.