Federal offender known to frequent Barrie still at large, police say

Police are still searching for 37-year-old Shimon Abrahams, a federal inmate who has been at large for several months.

According to police, Abrahams is known to frequent Barrie, Toronto and Kitchener/Waterloo.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Abrahams back in March, and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) has been searching for him on suspicion that he breached his parole.

Barrie police sent a tweet out on June 14 to remind residents that the inmate is still at large, and could potentially be in the area.

WANTED – Shimon ABRAHAMS – Federal Inmate still at large and wanted by the The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad. Known to visit Barrie, Toronto and Kitchener/Waterloo area. https://t.co/FQ7L6jXAfz @WRPSToday @TPSOperations pic.twitter.com/9FiDyVjsSs — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 14, 2018

Abrahams is described as a male, approximately five-feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Abrahams has a neck tattoo which reads “Avony,” a tattoo on his left forearm of praying hands and a tattoo of scripture writings on his right forearm.

OPP say Abrahams is currently serving a two year and four month sentence for possession of a firearm with ammunition and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who has been in contact with Abrahams, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to please contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).