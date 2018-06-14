Scott Gilbert appointed next Chief of Peterborough Police Service

Longtime Toronto Police Service member Scott Gilbert has been appointed the ninth chief of the Peterborough Police Service.

The Peterborough Police Services Board made the announcement on Thursday. Gilbert, currently Superintendent of 52 Division, will take over from Chief Murray Rodd, who is retiring on July 1, wrapping up a 35-year policing career, with the last decade as Peterborough’s chief.

Gilbert has spent his entire policing career with the TPS, where he started as a cadet. He held numerous roles, including as a member of the Emergency Task Force, positions in the Criminal Investigations Bureau, an inspector in Prosecutive Services, and Superintendent of various divisions.

He was also elected as the president of the Toronto Senior Officers Association for two years and was a director with the provincial association. He is a graduate of Humber College and Guelph-Humber University.

“The board looks forward to working with Gilbert and welcomes his knowledge, experience and expertise to our service,” said board chair Bob Hall.

Hall said a press conference will be held next week with more details on Gilbert’s appointment.