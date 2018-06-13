Canada, U.S. and Mexico will host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the United States will be hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement, which was made Wednesday morning, means it’s the first time North America will host one of the world’s largest sporting event.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about Canada’s bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Three Canadians venues will be part of this: Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto.

FIFA member federations voted 134-65 in favour of selecting the “United” North America joint over Morocco

The announcement comes as the 2018 World Cup is set to start on Thursday in Russia.

WATCH: Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies tells FIFA of his dream to play in World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has 48 teams playing a total of 80 games – 60 planned across 10 U.S. cities, and 10 games in three cities for each

of Canada and Mexico.

Since host countries are automatically in the tournament, a win for the “United” bid would ensure that the Canadian Men’s soccer team would be playing in the World Cup.

READ MORE: How Edmonton stacks up against the other United 2026 World Cup bid cities

The last time they did that was in 1986 — in Mexico. The team didn’t make it past the group stage.

WATCH: United bid honoured with the privilege to host 2026 FIFA World Cup