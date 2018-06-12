Kelowna’s Pianos in Parks

It’s a concept that’s been bringing musical harmony to public places around the world for years.

Taking donated old pianos, refurbishing them, then putting them in parks for people to play and enjoy.

In terms of popularity “It blew up the first year,” said Festivals Kelowna Executive Director Renata Mills.

2018 marks the fourth year in a row that Festivals Kelowna has sponsored the “Pianos in Parks” program.

As for the future of the program, Festivals Kelowna is hoping to expand and improve the program over the next few summers.