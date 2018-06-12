Police launch animal cruelty investigation after decapitated geese found in Toronto

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in figuring out who is responsible for killing geese in the north west end of the city.
Police said 14 geese were found dead on Monday around 6:20 a.m. in an industrial area on Clayson Road near Highway 400 and Highway 401.
Authorities said the injuries to the birds included decapitation, torn wings and legs, as well as snapped necks.
Police said the injuries don’t appear to be consistent with an animal attack as the carcasses were intact.
Both the police and the Canadian Wildlife Enforcement Directorate have launched a joint investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
