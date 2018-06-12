Barrie man facing child pornography charges

A 36-year-old Barrie man is facing several child pornography-related charges after police executed a search warrant and seized several of the man’s devices.

According to Barrie police, the man was arrested on June 11, following a lengthy child pornography investigation.

Police say in 2016, officers received a tip that child pornography had been uploaded from Skype. The Barrie police internet child exploitation unit, along with the OPP tech crime unit, launched an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being issued.

READ MORE: Toronto man facing weapons charges after fight in Orillia left three injured

During the search, officers seized several devices, and had each of them forensically analyzed. As a result, police arrested the man.

According to police, the suspect is now facing a long list of charges, including accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and sexual assault.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court on June 12.