‘Beyond devastated’: Olympic skier Bode Miller’s toddler drowns in neighbour’s pool

U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter died in a drowning accident on Saturday in Orange County, Calif., the athlete shared on social media.

In an Instagram statement on Monday, Miller wrote that the family is “beyond devastated” by the loss of his daughter Emmy.

“Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” the post read. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Emmy was the second child of the 40-year-old, who is among the most successful skiers in U.S. history, and his wife Morgan, who is a professional beach volleyball player.

The couple has an older son named Nash, and are expecting a child in October. Miller has two other children from previous relationships.

The Millers routinely posted about Emmy on social media, from her birth announcement in November 2016 to family holidays.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when the couple was at a party at a neighbour’s home, ABC News reported. Emmy wandered away and was found in the pool by her mother, who jumped in and tried to save her.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics but they were not able to resuscitate her, Orange County Fire Authority told the news outlet.

Condolences poured in from around the skiing world following the family’s news.

“It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode’s daughter Emmy,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team tweeted on Sunday night.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time.”

Fellow U.S. skier Lindsay Vonn also tweeted about the news.

“Devastating news,” Vonn wrote. “My deepest condolences to you and your family @MillerBode.”