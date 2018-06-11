Is it yours? $1 million Lotto Max ticket purchased in Winnipeg

Another Manitoban is a million dollars richer.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced Monday that the winning ticket in last Friday’s Maxmillions draw was purchased in Winnipeg.

The winning numbers are 1, 21, 29, 37, 38, 43 and 44.

The winner is encouraged to contact WCLC at their customer care centre at 1-800-665-3313. There is no hurry, though. The ticket is valid for a year.

READ MORE: Winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Quebec, $60 million prize

If those were not your numbers, you may still have another chance.

A second Winnipeg Lotto Max ticket drawn on June 8 matched another Maxmillion draw along with a ticket purchased in Quebec. The owners of the two tickets will split the million-dollar prize.

The winning numbers were 11, 20, 23, 27, 31, 41 and 46.

WATCH: A Supreme court ruling in the U.S. could set a new precedent for jackpot winners

WCLC said Manitobans have already won million-dollar prizes eight times this year alone, four of which were sold in Winnipeg.