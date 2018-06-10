Food and artistic diversity on the menu at Montreal’s sixth annual Mural Festival

On Saint Laurent Boulevard, just past Sherbrooke, it smells and looks like heaven, thanks to the sixth edition of The Montreal Mural Fest.

The blocked-off street is filled with fabulous art and fare.

Montreal-based chef Luis “Tigretón” Leon, originally from the Catalan Pyrenees, specializes in Spanish cuisine.

On Sunday, Chef Tigretón made his special Paella recipe and served it to the diverse members of the community excitedly waiting in line.

“All the flavour goes in the broth, and the broth goes in the grain and what really matters in the paella is the grain” he said.

He added he was not hired by the festival but was working in conjunction with the Spanish grocery store Librairie Espanola .

“About 54 years they’ve been in business. That for Montreal is an institution.”

He added that his goal was to offer those attending the festival something different.

It’s a goal similar to that of Mural Fest co-founder and spokesperson Andre Bathalon, who told Global News that 50 per cent of their muralists are from outside of Quebec.

“Every year, we choose different countries,” he said. “We scout the different talents that they carry, then we invite a few of them.”

“This year, the international artists that we are receiving come from Mexico and the United States, from England and also from Spain.”

The Montreal Mural Fest goes until June 17th.

It’ll host a slew of artists, musicians, exhibitions and talks which organizers say is important in gathering together a global artistic community.

Chef Tigretón said he’s just happy to be a part of the celebrations.