June 10, 2018 2:21 pm

Flooded streets lead to road closures in Calgary

By Anchor  Global News

Deerfoot Trail reopens approaching Calfrobe Bridge SE after the road flooded Sunday morning.

City of Calgary
City of Calgary Transportation is warning drivers to watch for flooded roads due to rainfall in the city.

City officials have closed the road on 15 Street between 42 Avenue and 46 Avenue southeast due to flooding.

The closure will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Flooding along Deerfoot Trail approaching the Calfrobe Bridge southeast was partially closed for 2 hours Sunday morning.

The right lane was flooded and drivers were asked to reduce their speed and stay to the left.

 

