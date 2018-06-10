Flooded streets lead to road closures in Calgary

City of Calgary Transportation is warning drivers to watch for flooded roads due to rainfall in the city.

City officials have closed the road on 15 Street between 42 Avenue and 46 Avenue southeast due to flooding.

The closure will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: Due to flood, the road is closed on 15 St btw 42 Ave and 46 Ave SE until 5 PM June 10. Please use alt route. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) June 10, 2018

Flooding along Deerfoot Trail approaching the Calfrobe Bridge southeast was partially closed for 2 hours Sunday morning.

The right lane was flooded and drivers were asked to reduce their speed and stay to the left.