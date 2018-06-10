Flooded streets lead to road closures in Calgary
A A
City of Calgary Transportation is warning drivers to watch for flooded roads due to rainfall in the city.
City officials have closed the road on 15 Street between 42 Avenue and 46 Avenue southeast due to flooding.
The closure will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Flooding along Deerfoot Trail approaching the Calfrobe Bridge southeast was partially closed for 2 hours Sunday morning.
The right lane was flooded and drivers were asked to reduce their speed and stay to the left.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.