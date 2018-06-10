Politics
June 10, 2018 9:20 am

Doug Ford to meet with transition team at Queen’s Park

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario premier-elect Doug Ford walks out onto the front lawn of the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 8, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Premier-designate Doug Ford is expected to meet with his transition team at Ontario’s legislature today.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in Thursday’s election, is set to join his team for a “working meeting” at Queen’s Park early this afternoon.

READ MORE: Quebec politicians voice congratulations, express concern after Doug Ford takes Ontario

The team includes former Conservative MP John Baird, a past chief of staff in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government, and an executive at the Ford family business.

Ontario’s lieutenant-governor met with Ford on Friday afternoon and invited him to form government.

Ford has said he expects the transition to power to take three weeks.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

