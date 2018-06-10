Male cyclist struck and killed by SUV in Little Portugal

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a male cyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in Little Portugal.

Officers say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Frankish and Sheridan Avenues near Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West, where the victim was struck by the SUV.

According to paramedics the male victim was rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious.

Investigators at the scene say three men fled the scene after their dark coloured SUV struck a tree.

Police believe all three suspects were wearing dark coloured clothing when they left the area on foot.

The Homicide Unit has now been called-in to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service at (416) 808-7000 or Crime Stoppers (416) 222-TIPS (8477).