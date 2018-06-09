Risky job of arborist on display at Dorval’s tree festival

Peter de Vries is an arborist who lives in Sarnia, Ont. working with trees. An important part of his job involves extracting people from those trees in the case of a major mishap, a skill he displayed at Windsor Park in Dorval Saturday morning.

Dorval's tree festival took over Windsor Park — and Dorval residents could walk away with free trees to take home if they wished. I found out some even ask about fall colours to coordinate those colours for their yards. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/IT4INhbXfj — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 9, 2018

“Most fire departments and paramedics aren’t trained to get someone out of a tree,” he pointed out.

De Vries spoke after scaling a tree several storeys high to extract an “unconscious” dummy victim as part of a contest, just missing the seven-minute time limit.

The City of Dorval was also giving free trees to residents attending the festival.

“Many people are scared to plant trees that are too big [for their yards],” said Catherine Houbart, who worked the tree tent.

“But if you have the space I recommend doing so.”

Dorval's tree festival also included exhibition booths on the best ways to deal with pests like the emerald ash borer that can badly damage the area's green space. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/c3ls5Gvcrk — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 9, 2018

Organizer Meagan Hanna stressed safety when caring for trees. Many people get injured trying to maintain trees without proper training or taking precautions.