Crime
June 8, 2018 3:17 pm
Updated: June 8, 2018 4:17 pm

Hamilton Police issue another warrant in Locke Street investigation

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Police say Andrew Cadotte, 27, is the latest person wanted on charges in connection to the Locke Street vandalism case.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Then there were eight.

Hamilton police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 27-year-old London man on charges of unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5000, in connection with an act of vandalism on Locke Street in March.

READ MORE: 3 wanted in Locke Street vandalism turn themselves in to Hamilton police


Story continues below

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating Andrew Cadotte, who becomes the eighth person to face charges in connection with the incident. A warrant for Cadotte’s arrest was issued on Thursday.

READ MORE: 3 arrested, 3 more wanted on warrants in connection with Locke Street vandalism

Police have said that a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black and with faces covered, caused about $100,000 damage while walking through the streets, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows on March 3.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police make arrest in connection with Locke Street vandalism

They were carrying a banner that read “we are the ungovernable” and investigators say they have since linked the march with an anarchist book fair at Westdale Secondary School that same weekend.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Anarchists
Hamilton Anarchists
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police warrant
locke street
Locke Street Vandalism
We Are The Ungovernable

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News