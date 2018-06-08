Hamilton Police issue another warrant in Locke Street investigation

Then there were eight.

Hamilton police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 27-year-old London man on charges of unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5000, in connection with an act of vandalism on Locke Street in March.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating Andrew Cadotte, who becomes the eighth person to face charges in connection with the incident. A warrant for Cadotte’s arrest was issued on Thursday.

Police have said that a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black and with faces covered, caused about $100,000 damage while walking through the streets, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows on March 3.

They were carrying a banner that read “we are the ungovernable” and investigators say they have since linked the march with an anarchist book fair at Westdale Secondary School that same weekend.