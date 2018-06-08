Scott Thompson: Who thought this election race was going to be close?

I came home from work Thursday and said to the family, “Hey, let’s have a BBQ and watch the Ontario provincial election results come in.”

You could see their faces go from happy to sad.

BBQ yes, election no.

I set up the TV trays thinking we would be settling in until at least 11 p.m., complete with a photo finish, considering the polling we’ve been hearing in the media.

Nope. Within the first few minutes, most were declaring what would be an overwhelming majority win for the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives. The event was over by 9:20 p.m.

Many will say the polls reflected the popular vote and how voters really feel, despite seat distribution and strategic politics. The voting system needs reform!

In the end, none of that mattered because Ford won the both the seat count and popular vote by a wide margin.

What I find fascinating is, right up until the results were announced, everyone was talking about how close the race was between the NDP and PCs.

In fact, although thrashing the Liberals and forming the official opposition, the NDP never came close to beating the PCs and forming a majority or minority government.

Does this say the media is biased to the left? Or is the silent centre majority being ignored?

