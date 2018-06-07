Ontario PC communications adviser says Doug Ford speech mix-up ‘not intentional’

Shortly after the Ontario provincial election was called as a majority government for Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, the leaders of each party took to their podiums to address their parties.

However, though Kathleen Wynne was supposed to speak first, Doug Ford stepped in and made his speech before Wynne had the chance to object. The crowd responded to Ford’s interruption with a series of boos, which left the premier-elect visibly distressed.

Melissa Lantsman, a communications adviser for the Ontario PC Party, later told Global News that the mix-up “certainly was not intentional.”

“Tonight was a night where we didn’t know how fast results would come in. This was the first time with electronic voting, and I’m sure it was an oversight. All the respect to Kathleen Wynne and whatever she was doing tonight,” Lantsman said.

She went on to say that anyone who had the courage to put their name on a ballot deserved “all the respect in the world.”

“If you’re going to put your name on a ballot and you’re going to take time away from your family and take time to make Ontario great, you deserve all the respect in the world — and Doug Ford is going to give you that.”

Global News reporter Jamie Mauracher also asked Lantsman about a composed Ford observed during the campaign, which some would call out of character for the eccentric politician.

“I think you saw a very focused Doug Ford. I think you saw a Doug Ford who is ready to be premier. I do think the communications part was a big part of this campaign,” she said.

The election was called in favour of a PC majority about 15 minutes after most polls closed in Ontario. The PCs are currently projected to win 75 seats, the NDP are projected to win 39, the Liberals are projected to win seven and the Green Party is projected to win one.