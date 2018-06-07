Doug Downey wins Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte seat for Tories after former leader Patrick Brown was disqualified

Progressive Conservative candidate Doug Downey has won the Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte riding.

Downey defeated opponents Jeff Kerk (Liberal), Dan Janssen (NDP), and Keenan Aylwin (Green Party), to secure the seat for the Tories.

Downey was one of 11 candidates appointed by Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford, in advance of the election.

Former party leader, Patrick Brown, had been the nominated PC candidate for the riding, however, he was disqualified by the PC Party earlier this year, and replaced with Downey in April.

READ MORE: Ontario election 2018: Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte riding

In January, a CTV News report broke, detailing allegations of sexual misconduct from two women against Brown. At the time, Brown was the leader of the Progressive Conservative party.

After the report was published, Brown resigned as leader, and was subsequently thrown from the Tory caucus. He sat as an independent for the Simcoe-North riding until the election.

WATCH: Highlights of the Ontario provincial election

Brown has vehemently rejected the allegations, and has since filed a defamation lawsuit against CTV.

If Brown had chosen run for re-election, he would have been vying for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte seat against Downey as an independent; however, he did not throw his hat into the ring.

Brown also abstained from formally endorsing Downey. Instead, Brown cast his ballot alongside his new fiancé in the Mississauga-Lakeshore riding.