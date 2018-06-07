Lethbridge swimmer ecstatic to join Ivy League swim team at Harvard

Harvard is no longer an out of this world dream, but a reality for one local Chinook high school student and competitive swimmer.

Joshua Freund, a top-ranked provincial swimmer, got the acceptance call from Harvard just last Wednesday. After meeting with a recruiter last year, Freund expressed a dreamy interest in the ivy league university, not really believing it could be a reality for himself.

“When she asked me what my dream school was, the one that I would absolutely want to go to.. my first response was Harvard,” says Joshua Freud. “I never really imagined that I would have this opportunity to actually go there. I thought it was just a dream.”

However, this was one dream that the University were happy to help come true, when Freund was officialy accepted and offered full tuition coverage of more than $65,000 per year.

And the icing on the cake? Freund will also get to swim for the crimson team.

“I started communicating with the head coach of the swim team last January,” says Freund “and I just loved everything that he had to say about the team.”

Freund will be starting at Harvard in August, where he will also be focusing on Engineering.

“I’m beyond excited,” says Freund, smiling, “it’s just unbelievable.”