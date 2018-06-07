Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for southern Saskatchewan

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan including Regina and Moose Jaw.

Environment Canada is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing very strong wind gusts, and up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing large hair, damaging winds or torrential rain.

Severe thunderstorm warning for:

Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Severe thunderstorm watch for: