Scott Thompson: Just vote!

Thursday is Election Day!

It’s almost like an extra New Year’s Eve every four years.

Why are you looking at me like I’ve got a square head?

It’s the one day when you can take all of the pent up anger that has been driving you nuts and have your say!

There are many reasons to cast your ballot.

For history. Can you image what our forefathers would say if you didn’t exercise your right to vote?

How about for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, so we could have that right?

For our kids, whose futures depend on having the same rights and freedoms we do.

And if that’s too deep — for your health!

Although never mentioned, I’d bet four out of five doctors recommend voting as a great way to relieve stress, (along with sex).

So don’t give us any excuses or whining about why your vote doesn’t count.

If you need conformation, just ask a veteran.

Just vote!

It’s good for the country!

And it’s good for the soul!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.​