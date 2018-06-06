7 people charged, 1 man at large after drugs, cash and guns found in Green Lake home

Seven people have been charged and one man remains at large after a controlled drugs and substances act (CDSA) warrant was conducted on three homes in Green Lake, Sask., resulting in the seizure of drugs, money and guns.

The CDSA warrant was executed with the help of Green Lake RCMP, police officers from Meadow Lake, Pierceland, Turtleford and the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team.

Approximately $15,000 worth of cocaine, or roughly 5 ounces, was seized in the June 4th in addition to a large amount of cash and guns.

As a result, seven people are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and weapons-related offences.

The RCMP reported that one suspect, Bruce Leland Bouvier, remains at large and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Bouvier is wanted on drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and other weapons charges, however, the RCMP do not believe he poses any risk to the public’s safety at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bouvier is encouraged to call their local police or contact the Green Lake RCMP Detachment at 306-832-4810.