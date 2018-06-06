Original Gerber baby meets newest Gerber baby in adorable picture

The latest Gerber baby made history back in February when Lucas Warren became the first spokesbaby with Down syndrome.

Now, Lucas is back in the spotlight after a picture of him with the first official Gerber spokesbaby has gone viral.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, and Lucas were all smiles when they met, according to a picture posted by Cook’s grandson.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

The picture, posted over the weekend, has tens of thousands of likes, and was shared by the official Gerber Instagram account with the caption “Those iconic Gerber smiles.”

Lucas loved meeting Cook, his family told Today.com.

“Ann Turner Cook is truly a wonderful woman and pleasure to be around, and we couldn’t be more grateful that she took the time to meet with our family,” Lucas’ parents said.

Cook, now 91 years old, became the face of the Gerber baby food products when a family friend drew a picture of her when she was only four months old, Today reports.

This year, Gerber hosted online submissions to find their spokesbaby. Lucas was picked from more than 140,000 entries.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” Bill Partyka wrote in a news release at the time.

His parents hoped Lucas could shine a light on inclusion.

“We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world – just like our Lucas!” mother Cortney Warren said in the release.