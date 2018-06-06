New police policy supporting effective policing in Sask. a ‘move in the right direction’

A new policy, announced on June 6, on behalf of the government and the Saskatchewan police commission outlines the public’s rights and expectations when it comes to handling contact interviews with members of the police.

Contact interviews, also know as “street-checks” or “carding” occurs when officers approach members of the public out of concern for the individual’s well-being, or public safety.

The policy will support an imperative promotion of effective policing throughout the province, the preservation of peace and the prevention of crime, according to the release.

“We believe that community safety is best accomplished when police work with the public in pursuit of common objectives,” Saskatchewan Police Commission Chair Neil Robertson said.

“This policy recognizes that police need to positively and proactively engage with the people of the communities they serve to accomplish that goal. It also recognizes that these interactions need to be conducted in a manner that respects, protects and enshrines the fundamental rights and freedoms we all enjoy in this country.”

Paul Ladouceur, chief of police for the Estevan Police Service representing the Saskatchewan association of chiefs of police believes this is a “strong, robust policy.”

“The association of chiefs of police fully supports the policy and I think it’s definitely a move in the right direction,” said Ladouceur.

The release also stated that the policy outlines that contact interviews are voluntary and members of the public are not required to answer questions or speak to police during these interviews and have the option to walk away at any time.

“The idea here is to make [the laws] very clear to the community, not just what the police role is, but so that the community understands what the police role is and their rights are in those circumstances because I think there have been times where a police officer will ask somebody for their name and that person may feel that they’re obliged to provide it,” Ladouceur added.

The police commission has already begun implementation of the policy, which states that contact interviews are not to be conducted on a random, or arbitrary basis and those identifiable populations not be targeted for contact interviews.

The policy, however, does not apply to normal social interactions or general conversations between police officers and the public as it has been designed to avoid restricting the ability of police engaging with members of their community in normal social settings, or discouraging officers from doing so, according to the government.

“If I could sum up in a few words, I would say that the commission wants police officers talking to people in the community. The more we communicate with each other, the better chance we have of understanding and helping each other. The commission is satisfied that this policy meets the goals of being both effective and legitimate and is consistent with the philosophy of community policing. It reflects what is already being taught at the Saskatchewan police college and will continue to inform that teaching. So, while the policy is new, the practices it promotes are not,” said Robertson.

He went on to thank everyone who was involved in the development of this policy with a special mention to the commission’s executive director, Rick Peach who was said to be instrumental in its development.

Roberston also provided an example of a contact interview is.

“If I could give an example, [sic] when I was in Saskatoon, if a police officer is driving along and they see someone on the University bridge looking out, they are probably just enjoying the view, but there might be a concern ‘is that person considering self-harm?‘ What the commission would like and what we think is good policing is for the police to stop and talk to the person, just ask them how they’re doing.”

The approval for this new policy comes after 2.5-years of extensive development and consultation processes. The government said they received input from a number of stakeholder organizations and individuals, including those who represented police leaders, police officers, First Nations people, Crown prosecutors, civilian police governance and oversight bodies, the legal profession, human rights advocates, academics and the public.

Casey Ward, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of police officers, the Regina police association and a current sergeant with the Regina Police Service (RPS) said this announcement is an example of the collaboration when developing new police policies in Saskatchewan.

“We agree with this policy and will continue to provide excellent police service for the people of Saskatchewan,” Ward proclaimed.

Ward currently represents over 1,350 front-line municipal police officers in six cities within Saskatchewan.