Police investigate fatal shooting in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Oshawa overnight.

Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Bloor Street between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a male deceased.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

