Crime
June 6, 2018 6:40 am

Police investigate fatal shooting in Oshawa

By Web Producer  Global News

Durham police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa on June 6, 2018.

Global News
A A

Durham police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Oshawa overnight.

Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Bloor Street between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a male deceased.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Durham
durham region
Durham Regional Police
Fatal Shooting
fatal shooting Oshawa
Oshawa
Oshawa fatal shooting
person found dead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News