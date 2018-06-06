Police investigate fatal shooting in Oshawa
Durham police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Oshawa overnight.
Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Bloor Street between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a male deceased.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
