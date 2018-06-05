Staffing shortages results in changes to Moose Jaw’s regular bus routes from June 6-8
The City of Moose Jaw has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be some changes to the regular transit system as a result of staffing shortages.
The city bus that provides service to local high schools will be cancelled on Wednesday, June 6 but will return for the afternoon run that same day, according to the City.
Evening bus service will end each night from June 6-8 at 6:35 p.m.
The City apologized for any inconvenience in a news release.
