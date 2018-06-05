Canada
Staffing shortages results in changes to Moose Jaw’s regular bus routes from June 6-8

By Online Producer  Global News

The City of Moose Jaw has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be some changes to the regular transit system due to staffing shortages.

The city bus that provides service to local high schools will be cancelled on Wednesday, June 6 but will return for the afternoon run that same day, according to the City.

Evening bus service will end each night from June 6-8 at 6:35 p.m.

The City apologized for any inconvenience in a news release.

