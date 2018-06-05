Missing Hamilton woman’s body found on rail trail, death not considered suspicious

There’s a tragic ending to the search for a missing Hamilton woman.

Police confirm that the body of Alix Copley was found Tuesday afternoon on the escarpment rail trail near Albion Falls.

.@HamiltonPolice say the ACTION team located the body of Alix Copley on a rail trail just west of the Albion Falls parking lot. Police are not investigating this as suspicious. This is currently a corner’s case. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/NWZzCrzwHa — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 5, 2018

The 33-year-old had gone missing from her home in the area of King Street East and Kenilworth Avenue South at about 10 a.m. Monday.

In a media release on Tuesday morning, Hamilton Police stated that there were concerns for her well being.

Copley’s body was found by officers with the ACTION team, and police add that they are not investigating her death as suspicious.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating after body found along the Albion Falls Escarpment Rail Trail. Police holding large scene, coroner on scene assisting. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/nTlvqU8zW9 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 5, 2018

Police had a portion the rail trail taped off, and they also had a helicopter flying overhead on Tuesday afternoon, as part of their investigation.