June 5, 2018 3:32 pm

Missing Hamilton woman’s body found on rail trail, death not considered suspicious

Officers with the Hamilton Police ACTION team found a body on the escarpment rail trail Tuesday afternoon.

There’s a tragic ending to the search for a missing Hamilton woman.

Police confirm that the body of Alix Copley was found Tuesday afternoon on the escarpment rail trail near Albion Falls.

The 33-year-old had gone missing from her home in the area of King Street East and Kenilworth Avenue South at about 10 a.m. Monday.

In a media release on Tuesday morning, Hamilton Police stated that there were concerns for her well being.

Copley’s body was found by officers with the ACTION team, and police add that they are not investigating her death as suspicious.

Police had a portion the rail trail taped off, and they also had a helicopter flying overhead on Tuesday afternoon, as part of their investigation.

