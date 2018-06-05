Police search for missing 33-year-old Hamilton woman
Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the city’s east end.
Police say 33-year-old Alix Copley hasn’t been seen since yesterday morning when she left her home in the King Street E and Kenilworth area.
Police say there are concerned for her well-being and anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.
